Minister of Energy in Bruce County
Ontario's Minister of Energy will be in Bruce County Wednesday morning.
Speaking at 11 a.m., a notice from the province said Todd Smith will provide remarks and hold a media availability.
CTV News London will livestream the event when it begins.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch's accession to the throne.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing
An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.
Kitchener
-
Gender studies class targeted in stabbing attack will continue this week: University of Waterloo
Six days after three people were stabbed during a University of Waterloo gender studies class, the university says the course will continue this week.
-
Bail hearing for man charged in University of Waterloo stabbings rescheduled
The bail hearing for the man charged in a stabbing attack at the University of Waterloo last week has been pushed to July 11.
-
'Most people look forward to retirement, we buy a hockey team': Long-time friends become owners of GOJHL team
A group of long-time friends have pooled their money together to buy the Brantford Bandits, a hockey team from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Windsor
-
Ways to cool off in the Windsor-Essex heat
Environment Canada has issued the first heat warning of the summer for Windsor-Essex, but residents shouldn’t have to worry about finding cool options.
-
'Take a kid to the Course' initiative aims to get youth into golf
The NGCOA has launched an initiative from July 3 to 9 at 500 participating courses across Canada where youth aged 16 and under can accompany an adult and play for free.
-
Man allegedly takes firearm from OPP vehicle, SIU investigating Lakeshore incident
A 21-year-old man allegedly ran at an OPP officer with a weapon and took a firearm from a police cruiser in Lakeshore, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating robbery at Alliston bank
Provincial police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a robbery in New Tecumseth Tuesday afternoon.
-
Movie star Simu Liu celebrates Canada Day weekend in Muskoka
Canadian actor Simu Liu spends the July 1 long weekend in Muskoka, enjoying the cottage he says raised him.
-
Gearing up for major cycling fundraiser for cancer
The Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre is gearing up for one of its biggest annual fundraisers later this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario bans contractor after problems with North Bay-area dam project
An Ontario construction company is embroiled in a lawsuit with the province over the construction of a North-Bay area dam – and the province’s decision to bar the company from bidding on future contracts.
-
Northerners try to stay cool amid blistering heat wave
Environment Canada issued a heat warning with temperatures hitting between 29 and 33 C from Tuesday through to Wednesday -- with cooler temperatures expected for Thursday.
-
Police searching for vehicle following serious crash near Kirkland Lake
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a single-motor vehicle collision near Kirkland Lake that left two people with serious injuries Monday.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
-
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Toronto
-
Toronto had least reliable transit service in the region in 2022: report
Toronto had the least reliable transit service in 2022 compared to other municipalities in the region, according to newly released transit report cards from the Toronto Region Board of Trade.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
-
Ontario to make it illegal to hire temporary workers from unlicensed agencies next year
Ontario will require temporary help agencies and recruiters to have a licence in order to operate in the province starting next year.
Montreal
-
Montreal police locate driver of truck suspected of running over cyclist in deadly collision
Montreal police say they have located the truck believed to be involved in a deadly collision with a cyclist Tuesday afternoon.
-
Cyclist struck and injured by bus near fatal collision in Montreal on Tuesday
A second cyclist was hit by a large vehicle two blocks from where one was killed on Tuesday in the afternoon. The 56-year-old man, however, did not suffer serious injuries.
-
Police find 2 bodies at site of Quebec landslide
Quebec provincial police say two bodies have been recovered near the site of a devastating landslide last weekend in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
Atlantic
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
-
Police investigate suspicious death outside of Halifax
Nova Scotia RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating a suspicious death Monday in Middle Sackville.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Two newly hired nurses resign from struggling HSC program
A program at Health Sciences Centre that provides care and support for sexual assault survivors has been dealt another staffing blow.
Calgary
-
'Looks almost like a meteor crash': Central Alberta tornado estimated among Alberta's strongest
A Canada Day tornado that tore through parts of central Alberta is estimated to be one of the strongest in the province's history.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
-
Leduc mayor to apologize, city will pay victims as misconduct settlement approved
A settlement between the City of Leduc and employees who claimed physical and sexual assault, harassment and bullying while on the job has been approved by an Edmonton judge.
-
Province to use Disaster Recovery Program to support communities affected by wildfires
The province is making $175 million available to municipalities and Métis settlements impacted by wildfires.
Vancouver
-
Coroner's inquest begins into death of man shot by RCMP sniper
A Coroner's inquest into the death of a well-known British Columbia homeless advocate began in Burnaby Tuesday, more than three-and-a-half years after he was killed by an RCMP sniper during a standoff in Lytton.
-
'It does not make sense at all': Steveston residents furious over proposed storage facility
A proposed two-storey storage facility in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood is sparking outrage among nearby residents.
-
BC Ferries CEO addresses Canada Day weekend chaos
An out-of-commission vessel will be back in service along a popular route this week but the CEO of BC Ferries says that doesn’t necessarily mean an end to the frustration for summer travellers on busy routes and holiday weekends.