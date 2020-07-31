LONDON, ONT -- Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, Lisa MacLeod is in London Friday morning to make an announcement regarding the Ontario Summer Games in London, which were postponed due to COVID-19.

The August long weekend was scheduled to be when athletes would take part in the Ontario Summer Games, but then COVID-19 swept the world and shut down sporting events.

The games were rescheduled until next summer.

MacLeod will be joined by Mayor Ed Holder and Dave De Kelver, General Manager of the games, for the announcement at 10:15 a.m.

CTV News will be at the announcement and will provide updates once they are available.