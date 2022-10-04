Minimum wage increase a positive for employees, a concern for businesses

A server takes orders at a restaurant in Ottawa, on its first day of reopening as Ontario moves into Stage 2 of its plan to lift lockdowns implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, June 12, 2020. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and others are calling on all levels of government to take "urgent action" to keep restaurants viable through the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang) A server takes orders at a restaurant in Ottawa, on its first day of reopening as Ontario moves into Stage 2 of its plan to lift lockdowns implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Friday, June 12, 2020. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and others are calling on all levels of government to take "urgent action" to keep restaurants viable through the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets, offering more evidence Tuesday of Moscow's latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver