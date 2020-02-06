LONDON, ONT. -- City council has spared London transit from major service cuts by plugging a financial shortfall with property taxes.

Day three of municipal budget deliberations saw council wrestle with a massive funding increase for the London Transit Commission (LTC), just to maintain current service plans, as a result of funding decisions made by the provincial government.

“This is a budget that is going to help them provide the services that need to be provided,” explained Councillor Phil Squire who chairs the LTC.

Councillor Shawn Lewis acknowledged city hall has chronically underfunded the LTC, “I think this is an opportunity for us to provide some catch up.”

London transit will receive $136.5 million over the next four years - essentially just to maintain service levels.

Meanwhile, a decision by the provincial government to walk away from its predecessor’s promise to double gas tax funding for the LTC created a $21.9 million impact over the four-year budget.

Despite a hesitance to back stop provincial funding changes, council members voted 14-1 to make up the difference.

A motion from Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer provided some short-term tax relief.

Council agreed to use $2.6 million of one-time federal gas tax revenue to spread the impact of transit funding increases more evenly over the four-year budget.

Taxes at a glance

If council approves all new spending proposals during upcoming deliberations, the average annual tax increase would be 4.3 per cent over the for year budget, including a 5.2 per cent increase this year.