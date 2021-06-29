LONDON, ONT. -- More than $51 million is coming to municipalities in Southwestern, Midwestern and Central Ontario from the federal and provincial governments to aid with COVID-19 impacts.

A total of 129 municipalities will be given funds from both levels of government for infrastructure projects and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency departments.

The federal government is investing more than $40.9 million in municipalities through the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, while the Ontario government is contributing more than $10.2 million.

The funds are to “support the development of modern and accessible recreational spaces, and the replacement of equipment in health and emergency facilities,” according to a release.

Other projects include options for active transportation, and the renovation of municipal infrastructure and community centres.

London will be receiving more than $5.5-million of the funds.

Here is the breakdown of funds for some local municipalities: (The first number represents federal funds, the second is provincial.)

London - $4,416,638 and $1,104,160

Sarnia - $591,200 and $147,800

St. Thomas - $492,296 and 123,074

Stratford - $406,578 and $101,645

Strathroy - $176,878 and $44,220

Woodstock $535,904 and $133,976

A complete list of all 129 municipalities can be found here.