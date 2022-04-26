Millions in funding for Woodstock, Ont. elementary school

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says it’s getting nearly $10-million ($9.5-million) from the province.

According to a release from LDCSB, the money will be used for an addition and childcare centre at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Woodstock, Ont.

The funding is expected to cover a 10-room addition for 230 student spaces and an 88-space childcare centre.

“Our enrollment continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Vince Romeo, director of education. “This project will alleviate capacity pressure at the school and also offer needed daycare spaces to families in the community.”

Approximately 485 students are currently enrolled at St. Michael’s and more than 510 are registered for the 2022-23 school year.

The addition will bring the total capacity up to 600 students in the rapidly growing city.