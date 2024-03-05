Military medals among several stolen items in Grey Bruce

OPP in Grey Bruce are investigating the theft of multiple valuable items, including military medals.

Officers went to a home in Chatsworth on Sunday where several items were reported stolen, including jewelry, silver coins, bank bundles of one dollar and two-dollar bills and a significant quantity of cash in $20, $50 and $100 denominations.

If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).