LONDON
London

    • Military medals among several stolen items in Grey Bruce

    OPP in Grey Bruce are investigating the theft of multiple valuable items, including military medals. March 5, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP in Grey Bruce are investigating the theft of multiple valuable items, including military medals. March 5, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP in Grey Bruce are investigating the theft of multiple valuable items, including military medals.

    Officers went to a home in Chatsworth on Sunday where several items were reported stolen, including jewelry, silver coins, bank bundles of one dollar and two-dollar bills and a significant quantity of cash in $20, $50 and $100 denominations.

    If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News