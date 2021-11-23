Milestone reached: 90% in Middlesex-London have first COVID-19 vaccine dose

The percentage of Middlesex-London residents vaccinated for COVID-19 over time as of Nov. 20, 2021 is seen in this graph from the Middlesex-London Health Unit. The percentage of Middlesex-London residents vaccinated for COVID-19 over time as of Nov. 20, 2021 is seen in this graph from the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

London Top Stories