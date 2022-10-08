Mild weather in store for London, Ont. this Thanksgiving long weekend

As Londoners prepare a Thanksgiving feast and gather with loved ones this weekend, there is one more thing to be thankful for — and that is the upcoming forecast, which will see mild temperatures and dry conditions.

According to Environment Canada, Saturday’s forecast will see cloudy skies and a high of 12 C, with sustained winds of 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

The skies will clear going into Saturday evening, and overnight Londoners can expect a low of 5 C and sustained winds of 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

For the second day of the long weekend, Sunday morning will boast mainly sunny skies, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning and a high of 15 C.

Overnight Sunday, London will see overcast skies and a low of 3 C.

Thanksgiving Monday will feature the nicest weather of the long weekend, with sunny skies and a high of 15 C.

According to Environment Canada, the average high for London this time of year is 15.9 C.

Here is a look at the upcoming forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Sunny, and a high of 20 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 18 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 12 C.