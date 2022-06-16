Mild relief on the way from hot and humid conditions

French, German, Italian leaders visit Kyiv

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbour.

