Mild conditions linger Saturday ahead of Sunday cool down

Southwestern Ontario has experienced extremely warm conditions for this time of year over the past few days.

“Back to back record breaking days [Thursday and Friday],” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

On Thursday, London hit 11.3 degrees, beating a record set back in 1990 of 8.1 degrees.

On Friday, London saw the temperature climb to 14 degrees, smashing the previous record of 9.9, set only last year.

“Cooler conditions arrive for the weekend but [conditions are] still well above normal,” said Atchison. “A normal daytime high for this time of year is minus 2 [degrees].”

The high for Saturday is 8 degrees.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night: Overcast. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.