LONDON, ONT -- Roughly 100 people have been relocated to hotels after an outbreak of COVID-19 at Scotlynn Farms in Vittoria, Ont.

To date 164 migrant workers have tested positive for the virus while 53 have tested negative.

Of those who tested positive, seven are in hospital including two in intensive care.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has relocated approximately 100 individuals to hotels in an effort to help their recovery.

They will self-isolate at the hotel and will not be leaving their rooms or be in contact with hotel staff, according to the health unit.

The health unit also says that they are working to contact anyone who may have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.

There are a total 216 workers at the farm in Vittoria, but only a handful are able to currently work in the fields during the busy asparagus season.

Scott Biddle, president of Scotlynn Group, says all the workers completed a 14-day isolation period last month and no one showed any symptoms for 25 days before the first positive result came in.