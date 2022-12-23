Midwestern Ontario prepares amidst blizzard warning

It’s been a busy week at Premier Equipment in Listowel.

"Most of the week, we’ve had lots of calls from customers, about getting their snow equipment serviced, and ready to go. The push has been for us to try and have that equipment ready for customers, so they can use it again," says Jarrett Wilken, Parts Manager at the equipment dealership.

"Lots of phone calls with customers trying to things done before the storm comes,”" says Premier Equipment’s Ally Wideman.

With all of Grey-Bruce-Huron and Perth Counties under a Blizzard Warning, residents are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. All schools in the four counties, pre-emptively closed on Friday. Arenas in Wingham, Walkerton, and Kincardine pre-emptively closed, as did Owen Sound’s City Hall. 25 to 50 centimeters of snow, along with 70-100 km/h wind gusts, are expected Friday, through Sunday, across Midwestern Ontario. The worst of the wind and snow is expected Friday evening, and overnight.

"You wonder when we talk about a storm like this, how bad it’s going to be. You just don’t know. It’ll be what it’ll be," says Wilken.

As of 11 am, all roads remain open in Grey-Bruce-Huron and Perth Counties, but officials expect that to change this afternoon and evening, as the wind and snow amounts ramp up. All emergency officials are warning Midwestern Ontario residents to avoid travel, if possible, over the next few days.

Nursing shortages, partially impacted by the weather, mean that three area Emergency Rooms will also be closed for part of this weekend, and next week.

Chesley’s Emergency Room will be closed tonight, at 5pm, until Tuesday, December 27th. Wingham’s ER will be closed 5pm to 7am, on Christmas Day, while Walkerton’s ER will be closed Christmas Eve, from 5pm to 7am. Clinton’s ER has been closed in the overnight hours, for the past two years.