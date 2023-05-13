Midwestern Ontario hospital reduces emergency department hours
The Listowel Wingham Hospital Alliance (LWHA) has announced a temporary closure due to staffing shortages.
The Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, and reopen Sunday at 7 a.m.
Still, patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Emergency services will transport you to the nearest open emergency room.
In a release, LWHA said, “This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M. | Procession to honour OPP officer killed in line of duty Saturday
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
'Very scary': Neighbour in Bourget, Ont. describes hearing shooting that killed OPP officer
A Bourget, Ont. woman is sharing details of a shooting in the small village east of Ottawa that left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured, saying she heard multiple shots several times and yelling at the property.
Liberal strongholds under threat, ballot and leadership support slipping: Nanos tracking
The federal Conservatives have widened their lead over other parties when it comes to ballot support and leadership, with the minority Liberals now threatened in areas that were strongholds for them in the previous election, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.
Productivity killer: This workplace distraction ranked worst by Microsoft
How much work do you actually do in a day? A new report from Microsoft shows workers spend more time on emails, meetings and chats than doing the rest of their jobs.
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei leaves Canada after expulsion: source
Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei has left Canada, days after the Liberal government moved to expel him over allegations he was involved in efforts to intimidate a Conservative member of Parliament.
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: In Alberta, will 'good enough' be good enough for Rachel Notley and the NDP?
In his column about the Alberta election for CTVNews.ca, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi says NDP Leader Rachel Notley may be popular and admired by many -- but she must run a "perfect" campaign in order to beat Danielle Smith and the UCP.
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Peloton recalls faulty seat posts on more than 100,000 bikes in Canada
Peloton is recalling the seat posts on more than 100,000 exercise bikes sold in Canada due to the risk of them breaking during use.
Kitchener
-
Crown begins cross-examination of accused at Kitchener murder trial
Lawyers for the Crown began their cross-examination of Ager Hasan on Friday, as the Kitchener second-degree murder trial wraps up its third week.
-
How a 3-legged dog found his way home after 18 days in rural Ontario
Andre the dog went on the adventure of a lifetime that spanned 18 days and 35 kilometres, and he did it all on three legs.
-
Two children hurt after corrosive substance placed on public toilet seats in Baden, Ont. park
Two young children were hurt after a corrosive substance that police believe came from batteries was deliberately placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate separate weapons related incidents
Windsor police are investigating stabbing and shooting incidents that happened in separate areas downtown early Saturday morning.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limbo
Stellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Cloudy skies expected this weekend in the Windsor region
Saturday will by mainly cloudy across the Windsor region with a slight chance of showers and a high of 24 degrees.
Barrie
-
Driver critically injured in crash on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte
One person is in critical condition following a crash in Oro-Medonte Friday afternoon.
-
Midland motel owners fined for fire code violations
Two motel owners in Midland face hefty fines for violating fire codes.
-
Portion of busy Barrie street to be closed: Here's when and why
A portion of Dunlop Street in Barrie's downtown will be closed due to horticultural streetscape maintenance and planter material updates early next week.
Northern Ontario
-
'Significant' police presence in SSM as search for missing child continues
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, and partner agencies, are continuing to look for missing 11-year-old Ruby Kerr.
-
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
Actor originally from North Bay excited to reprise role in ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ franchise
-
Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
Ottawa
-
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M.
LIVE @ 3:45 P.M. | Procession to honour OPP officer killed in line of duty Saturday
The body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller will leave Ottawa Saturday in a 37-kilometre procession to Rockland, Ont., east of the capital.
-
More than 10 people displaced by 2-alarm blaze in Orleans
More than 10 people have been forced out of their homes by a major fire in Orléans overnight.
-
Truck driver killed in crash in Ottawa's rural south end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a truck and an SUV at 8th Line Road and Parkway Road just after 5 p.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
Some Ontarians will receive a one-time payment from the government soon. Here's what to know
A one-time payment could be deposited in your bank account in the coming weeks.
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly using live python in assault
A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a live python snake in downtown Toronto.
-
Victim identified in fatal stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square; suspect remains at large
Police have identified the man killed in a daylight stabbing near Yonge and Dundas Square Friday as 40-year-old Richard Sasaki.
Montreal
-
Indian cops hunt suspects in illegal crossing deaths of family to U.S. from Quebec
Police in India say they are looking for three men in connection with the deaths of a family from Gujarat trying to cross into the United States by boat through Akwesasne, Que., in March. Indian police allege the men were involved in running immigration firms that are used by people to enter countries with fake documents.
-
Moving day in Quebec will "go well," says Legault; opposition, housing groups say otherwise
The premier is confident things will "go well" on July 1, 2023, but critics fear the rental situation in Quebec spiraling out of control.
-
Montreal singer La Zarra competing for France at Eurovision
She's glamorous, she's bold, and she's a born-and-raised Montrealer. Singer La Zarra is representing France at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, aiming for the nation's first win in 46 years.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia artist believes wire sculptures were stolen from her property for copper
A Nova Scotia artist believes five life-sized sculptures stolen from her property were taken by copper thieves.
-
P.E.I. Tories promise 'bold actions' and 'difficult decisions' in upcoming mandate
The spring session of the Prince Edward Island legislature opened today with a throne speech promising "bold action" and difficult decisions from the re-elected Progressive Conservative government.
-
Retired Nova Scotian finds herself without a family doctor
After losing her family doctor, Valerie Vaughan-Hines now worries about how she'll manage her health and her Type II diabetes, which requires regular check-ins with her doctor for blood work and other evaluations.
Winnipeg
-
Stolen car leads police on high-speed chase down Henderson Highway
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a high-speed chase down Henderson Highway last week.
-
Downtown Winnipeg project to include health-care expansion
A private developer announced plans Friday to turn a struggling shopping centre in downtown Winnipeg into a large complex of health-care services, affordable housing and public green spaces, with a small number of retail stores.
-
'We're not trash' Manitoba Indigenous leaders renew calls for landfill search after study proves feasibility
Manitoba's Indigenous leaders are calling on Winnipeg police and all three levels of government to move forward with a comprehensive search of the Prairie Green landfill to find the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to be deposited there.
Calgary
-
Sneaker Swap set for Saturday at Chinese Cultural Centre
A one-day market based around the theme of sneakers will be held Saturday afternoon at the Chinese Cultural Centre.
-
Nagan Kirtan Parade to disrupt traffic in northeast Calgary Saturday but transit is free
The Nagar Kirtan Parade, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, will result in a number of road closures in northeast Calgary.
-
Panthers eliminate Maple Leafs from NHL playoffs in five games
The Maple Leafs are out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Edmonton
-
Golden Knights push Oilers to brink of playoff elimination with 4-3 win
A three-goal burst in the second period spurred the Vegas Golden Knights to Friday's 4-3 win and pushed the Edmonton Oilers to the brink of elimination from the NHL playoffs.
-
Oilers lift age restrictions, welcome all fans back to outdoor watch parties at Ice District
After announcing last week that watch parties at Ice District would be limited to fans 18 years and up, the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) announced Saturday that watch parties are once again open to fans of all ages.
-
Edmonton Elks mascot Punter needs your vote to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame
Punter, the mascot of the Edmonton Elks, has the opportunity to make history as the first mascot from the Canadian Football League to be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.
Vancouver
-
Mother’s Day a ‘complicated’ holiday for many
Mother’s Day is often associated with flower deliveries and brunch reservations, but for many the day can lead to complicated emotions.
-
Founders of Vancouver roller skating gym set to pitch on Dragon's Den
The founders of an inclusive, empowering roller skating gym in Vancouver are getting ready to pitch their plans to expand their business in the Dragon's Den.
-
Surrey homicide victim identified as man previously reported missing
Homicide investigators have identified a man who was found dead in an alley in Surrey this week, saying the victim was reported missing earlier this month.