Midwestern Ontario hospital reduces emergency department hours

The Listowel Wingham Hospital Alliance (LWHA) has announced a temporary closure due to staffing shortages.

The Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed from 5 p.m. Saturday, and reopen Sunday at 7 a.m.

Still, patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. Emergency services will transport you to the nearest open emergency room.

In a release, LWHA said, “This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step.”