Middlesex OPP investigating historical sexual assault

A 70-year-old Dutton man is charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and police believe there may be more victims.

Members of the Middlesex County OPP are investigating the historical sexual assault in southwest Middlesex, Elgin County and the City of London

The assaults are reported to have occurred during the 1990's and police are hoping any additional victims will come forward.

Timothy Quinlan was charged on February 16 with four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date

If you, or someone you know is in need of support you are asked to contact OPP at any time by calling 1-888-310-1122 or Victim Services of Middlesex London at 519-661-5636.