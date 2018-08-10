

CTV London





A Middlesex Centre man has been charged with voyeurism following an OPP investigation.

Police were called after a 20-year-old woman found a recording device placed near a window and focused on a change room area inside a home.

Police say she does not live at that home.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant at the man's home and seized cell phones and data storage devices.

A 44-year-old mand was charged with voyeurism.

He was released and will appear in court on Aug. 29.