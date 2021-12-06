Middlesex-London surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 36 new COVID-19 cases Monday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 85 new cases over the weekend.

Over the weekend, the MLHU reported 38 new cases Saturday and 37 on Sunday, making Monday the fourth day in a row of high case counts (over 35) not seen in mid September. No new deaths were reported.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,088 cases and 252 related deaths, with 14,581 cases resolved leaving 255 active. The seven-day moving average climbed to 30.4 Monday. It had been below 20 at the beginning of the month.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 47.1 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 50 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 12 inpatients with COVID-19, one fewer since Friday, while there are fewer than five cases in in adult Critical Care.

Over the weekend, school outbreaks have been declared at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School and West Oaks French Immersion Public School.

Active outbreaks also continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

Meanwhile SWPH is reporting 85 new cases over three days in Elgin and Oxford counties. Currently, 12 patients are in hospital, with four in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 55 active cases, followed by Tillsonburg with 38 and Woodstock with 32.

An outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas continues with 11 cases to date.

Five schools in the region are in outbreak including; St. Joseph's Catholic School and Glendale High School, both in Tillsonburg, Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School in St. Thomas, Woodstock Christian School and Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 85 new (three-day total), 202 active, 5,523 total, 5,220 resolved, 101 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – four new, 53 active, 2,578 total, 2,498 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 115 active, 3,543 total, 3,363 resolved, 57 deaths

Huron-Perth – 69 active, 2,586 total, 2,447 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 61 active, 4,434 total, 4,295 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 887 new COVID-19 cases across the province Monday and three additional deaths.