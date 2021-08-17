Middlesex-London still short of vaccination target as 15 new COVID-19 cases reported
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 new cases Tuesday, the sixth day in a row of double-digit cases.
However, it does mark a return to daily rates of 15 or fewer cases after four days above that mark. Before Aug. 13 case totals had held at 15 or lower since mid-June.
The region now has a total of 12,988 cases and 232 deaths, with 12,635 cases resolved leaving 121 active. There are now 3,681 cases with a variant of concern, and another 189 that are mutation-positive.
Of the new cases since July 6, 87.5 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even though those groups comprise just 27.4 per cent of the local population.
As of Aug. 14, 679,820 vaccine doses have been administered in Middlesex-London. Of eligible residents 12 years of age and over, 81.4 per cent have received at least one dose while 69.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.
That puts the region just shy of the 70 per cent fully vaccinated that is required in each public health area before the province will consider moving out of Step 3. Overall, Ontario requires 75 per cent of residents with both doses before exiting the Roadmap to Reopen.
Meanwhile the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.
There is an ongoing outbreak at Grand Wood Park Retirement while another outbreak involving 17 cases is linked to Delilah's restaurant in downtown London.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – three new, 27 active, 4,028 total, 3,917 resolved, 84 deaths, 940 variants
- Grey-Bruce –41 active, 2,203 total, 2,138 resolved, 20 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 14 active, 2,767 total, 2,699 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 13 new, 20 active, 1,978 total, 1,901 resolved, 57 deaths, 369 variants
- Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 13 active, 3,656 total, 3,575 resolved, 68 deaths, 690 variants
After five straight days with infections above the 500 mark, Ontario health officials reported 348 new cases and 10 new deaths Tuesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has 'no plans' to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan gov't: Trudeau
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said the government has 'no plans,' to recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan, hours after the Conservatives released a statement with the same declaration.
'Where we are now is failure': Canadian veterans reflect on legacy of Afghanistan mission
Former Canadian soldiers who served in Afghanistan have been shaken by the rapid fall of the country to the Taliban, and they’re worried about what the future holds for the residents there.
'We are no longer comfortable': How Canada's rising COVID-19 cases have some abandoning back-to-school plans
With the new school season beginning over the next few weeks across Canada, the recent rise in COVID-19 infections across the country has prompted many parents to reconsider whether or not to send their children for in-person teaching this fall or keep them at home for online learning or home-schooling.
BREAKING | Ontario pauses further reopening as it reveals new vaccine policies for high-risk settings
Ontario is putting the brakes on any further reopening ahead of a 'difficult fall and winter' as the province reveals new vaccine policies for high-risk settings.
Residential school graves 'totally pushed to the wayside' in shadow of election, Indigenous leaders say
Indigenous community leaders are asking Canadians to keep pressure on politicians in light of the continued discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of residential schools across the country, as much of our attention turns to the federal election campaign dominating headlines.
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government's response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless.
Vaccine mandates: Where the parties stand on the campaign wedge issue
It's early days in the 2021 federal election campaign, but already mandatory vaccinations are shaping up to be a key wedge issue, with the parties sniping at each other over their positions. CTVNews.ca broke down where the federal parties stand.
Taliban announces 'amnesty,' urges women to join government
The Taliban declared an 'amnesty' across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.
Trudeau 'confident' of reaching child-care deal with Ontario as part of national plan
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he is 'very confident' his party can forge a child-care deal with Ontario as part of a countrywide plan.
Kitchener
-
One new COVID-19 death, 10 new cases reported in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged one COVID-19-related death and 10 new cases on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
-
What to expect at the 2021 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest will run over three weekends in 2021, kicking off with the official opening ceremonies on Sept. 24.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
-
44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
While supplies last: filling up your backpack, without emptying your wallet
Less than a month until the new school year and shopping carts are filling up fast with supplies.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka lists 15 new COVID-19 cases as Ontario expands vaccine eligibility
The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Simcoe Muskoka as Ontario announces it will pause further reopening plans because of risks posed by the Delta variant.
-
Trudeau sets sights on Barrie, Ont. Tuesday with campaign stop
Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, has set his sights on Barrie Tuesday with a stop at a local restaurant.
-
Violent robbery charges laid against Orillia man
Provincial police arrested an Orillia man in connection with a violent robbery in the Sunshine City.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating suspected sudden death in Val Caron
CTV News has learned that Sudbury police are investigating the suspected sudden death of an 18-year-old woman in the Val Caron neighbourhood of the city.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN | Ontario to offer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to select vulnerable populations
Ontario will begin offering a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to individuals most at risk of serious illness.
-
BREAKING
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
-
OPH reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Tuesday
Ottawa Public Health says another 14 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.
-
Elderly woman hit by driver near Billings Bridge
A woman in her 80s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Bank and Lamira streets Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
JUST IN
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports single-day drop in COVID-19 cases with just over 300 new infections
Ontario health officials are reporting more than 300 new COVID-19 cases after five days of infection numbers above the 500 mark.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 3 P.M. | Quebec's daily COVID-19 updates to include vaccination information for new cases and hospitalizations
Starting Tuesday, Quebec's daily COVID-19 updates will include the vaccination status of the new positive cases and new hospitalizations with those numbers dating back four weeks.
-
Quebec reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, 67 per cent of those were unvaccinated
Quebec reported Tuesday that 323 more Qubecers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with no new deaths and six more hospitalizations. Sixty-seven per cent of the new cases were from people who were not vaccinated.
-
Unclear if rising COVID-19 cases in Quebec will lead to big jump in hospital patients
COVID-19-related hospitalizations are relatively stable across Quebec despite a steady rise in infections -- a sign the province's vaccination campaign is working, according to an immunology expert.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotians head to the polls as midsummer election campaign draws to a close
Nova Scotians began heading to the polls Tuesday following a midsummer election campaign, as voting hours were slightly extended in some polling stations.
-
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases identified in N.B. Tuesday; most in Moncton region
New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with eight recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province increases to 110.
-
N.S. reports one new COVID-19 case Tuesday; active infections drop to 22
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday in the province's Central zone.
Winnipeg
-
One new COVID-19 death in Manitoba, 24 cases added Tuesday
One new death related to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday, bringing Manitoba's death toll to 1,188.
-
Mandatory boat decontamination in effect after zebra mussels detected in Lake Manitoba: province
Mandatory watercraft decontamination is now in effect for boats and other water-related equipment used in Lake Manitoba before being put in any other waters, according to a provincial news release Tuesday.
-
Winners of Manitoba’s vaccine lottery announced
The Manitoba government has announced the first set of winners of the $100,000 prizes in the Vax to Win lottery on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Rapid testing required at University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge for unvaccinated people accessing campus
Starting Sept. 1, everyone going onto campus at the University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge and University of Alberta will have to be fully vaccinated or undergo rapid testing.
-
Back-to-school: Calgary students on modified calendar return to class with mandated masks
It's the first day of school for the Calgary Board of Education's modified calendar and mask use is mandatory for both staff and students.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations up 75 per cent since Aug. 1, nearly 1.5K weekend cases
Alberta reported 161 patients in hospital Monday compared to 92 on Aug. 1.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | University of Alberta to mandate rapid testing on campus, vaccinated exempt
The University of Alberta, University of Calgary and University of Lethbridge will all require campus visitors to undergo regular rapid testing. Fully vaccinated visitors are exempt.
-
4 orthopedic Royal Alex operating rooms closed; 53 surgeries delayed
Fifty-three people need their surgeries at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton rescheduled because there is not enough staff to keep all operating rooms open.
-
Mounties looking for info in double fatal motorbike crash east of Edmonton
A Vegreville man and Edmonton woman died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 13, Mounties say.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island ferry service rescued by private buyer
A private company has stepped in to buy a passenger ferry that serves a remote part of Vancouver Island, throwing a lifeline to the transportation service that was due to shut down at the end of the month.
-
Minor among 13 arrested at blockade protesting old-growth logging on Vancouver Island
Another 13 people, including a minor, were arrested as RCMP officers continued to enforce a BC Supreme Court injunction order in the Fairy Creek Watershed area.
-
Vancouver Island adds 112 new COVID-19 cases over weekend as hospitalizations rise
British Columbia health officials identified 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend, as active cases and hospitalizations climb.