LONDON, ONT. -- The region of Middlesex-London saw two new cases of COVID-19 emerge Wednesday.

One person is a woman in 80s who contracted the virus through close contact. She is currently hospitalized.

The second case is a woman in her 70s and got the virus while travelling to the Philippines. She is self-isolating at home.

The province is reporting 100 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 688.

This includes eight recoveries and nine deaths.