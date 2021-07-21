LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a spike in the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.

It's reporting 70 infections involving the highly contagious variant, up 12 cases from 58 on Tuesday.

The 12 new cases reported Wednesday bring the region's cumulative total to 12,713 cases and the death roll remains at 229, with 12,428 resolved cases.

As of Tuesday, 610,784 vaccine doses have been administered across the region.

The MLHU is now accepting walk-ins for people to get first and second doses of the vaccine at its mass vaccination clinics and various pop up clinics.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 135 new infections and four new deaths.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities: