MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Wednesday.

The region has been in single digit cases for several days, but this is the lowest count in more than a month. Two cases were also reported in June 26.

The region now has a total of 12,754 cases and 229 deaths, with 12,476 cases resolved leaving 49 active. There are now 3,592 cases with a variant of concern, including 91 of the more contagious Delta variant.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five in critical care.

The hospital is dealing with the only active outbreak in the region, in its B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit. Fewer than five cases are currently associated with the outbreak.

For the week ending July 25, the London region saw a one per cent positivity rate, slightly above the provincial seven-day average of 0.9 per cent.

The region's positivity climbed slightly at the beginning of July, but has mostly been declining in subsequent weeks.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 15 active, 3,939 total, 3,840 resolved, 84 deaths, 866 variants

Grey-Bruce – two new, 85 active, 2,085 total, 1,979 resolved, 18 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, nine active, 2,732 total, 2,66957 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – five active, 1,937 total, 1,875 resolved, 57 deaths, 348 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, six active, 3,637 total, 3,563 resolved, 68 deaths, 675 variants

Ontario health officials reported 158 new infections across the province Wednesday and four new deaths.