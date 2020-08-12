LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

That brings the total in Middlesex-London to 691 cases, with 617 resolved cases and 57 deaths to date.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 327 confirmed cases, with 293 resolved, 1 current outbreak, and 25 deaths as of Tuesday.

Southwestern Public Health says 19,375 individuals have been tested to date, with 282 tests pending. There are currently 60 confirmed ongoing cases, with 5 deaths.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting 83 total confirmed positive cases, 76 resolved, and seven active cases.

There has been one new case reported in Grey-Bruce as of Tuesday. The totals are at 125 cases, with 115 recovered and no deaths. There are four active cases being reported.

Ontario health officials are reporting 95 new COVID-19 cases and 20,876 people tested to date.

In Canada there have been 99,456 confirmed cases, 106,746 recoveries and 8,991 deaths reported to date.