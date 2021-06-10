MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 22 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Thursday.

The count marks a second day of double-digit cases after two days of single-digit counts.

The region now has a total of 12,402 cases and 221 deaths, with 12,076 cases resolved leaving 105 active. There are now 3,200 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K.

For the week ending June 5, Middlesex-London has a percent positivity of 2.1 percent, compared to the provincial rate of 3.1 per cent for the same period.

There are currently no active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' facilities, schools or child care centres in the region.

At the London Health Sciences Centre there are 15 inpatients with COVID-19. Seven of those are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in critical care.

Starting Thursday, anyone over the age of 70 or who received their first dose before April 18 can re-book an accelerated second dose, and the system has been updated to allow those who used the same contact information for multiple vaccine appointments to do the same.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, 19 active, 3,821 total, 3,719 resolved, 83 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 21 active, 1,367 total, 1,339 resolved, seven deaths, 396 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 34 active, 2,678 total, 2,591 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 21 active, 1,845 total, 1,767 resolved, 57 deaths, 290 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – four news, 30 active, 3,536 total, 3,445 resolved, 61 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 590 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a slight increase from the previous two days.