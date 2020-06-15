MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours are being reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

There were no new deaths in the region, with that total holding at 57, of which 36 are linked to long-term care or retirement homes.

The new cases bring the total to 585, with 547 of those in the City of London and 170 associated with seniors’ facilities. Outbreaks continue at two seniors’ homes in London.

To date, 452 of those who became ill have recovered.

One new case was reported in Sarnia-Lambton as of Sunday night, bringing the totals there to 276 cases with 235 resolved and 25 deaths.

No new cases have been reported at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, the only active outbreak in the region, where there have been 54 cases and 10 deaths.

Across Ontario, there were 181 new cases reported Monday, the lowest since late March.

No increase in other counties

There were no new cases reported in the last 24 hours by Southwestern Public Health.

The totals for Elgin and Oxford counties sit at 80 cases, 70 resolved and four deaths. No new cases have been reported there since Friday.

Huron-Perth Public Health is reporting no change in its COVID-19 caseload as of Sunday, with 56 cases, 48 resolved and five deaths.

And Grey Bruce Public Health is also reporting no change, with a total of 101 cases, including 91 recovered and no deaths as of Sunday.