Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Face masks don't hinder breathing during exercise, Canadian researchers find
Ontario reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, sets new high for seven-day average
Quebec reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,029 new cases
Denmark wants to cull all farmed minks over COVID-19 fears
How to combat COVID-19 fatigue: experts say clear messaging, safe social options needed
U.S. election outcome won't change Canada's COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
Canada relaxes border restrictions for small Alaska town
Finland: Europe's quiet success in COVID-19 fight
Italy imposes curfew as Europe tries to stem virus surge
'Another layer of protection': Feds now recommend three-layer masks with filters
Ontario unveils new system for COVID-19 shutdowns. Here's how it will work