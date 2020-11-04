MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London region has climbed back into the double-digit daily case counts with 13 new cases reported Wednesday.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,167, including 1,047 resolved and 61 deaths, leaving 59 active cases.

The region has not seen a double-digit day since last Thursday when 16 cases were reported.

Outbreaks are ongoing at three seniors’ facilities in the region, as well as at a residence at Western University.

Despite the higher numbers, the London region is in ‘Green-Prevent’ level, of the new five-tiered system unveiled by the province for lockdowns and restrictions.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 49 active, 362 total, 308 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 26 active, 552 total, 489 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, five active, 374 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, seven active, 179 total, 172 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 active, 155 total, 139 resolved, six deaths

While numbers in London and the surrounding counties remain low, the province reported 1,050 new cases Wednesday, pushing the seven-day average to a new high.