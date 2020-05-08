MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting that a man in his 40s has died from COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths in the region to 43 as of Friday.

There were also two new cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 438, including 287 that are resolved, three more since Thursday.

Both of the new cases are related to long-term care or retirement homes, raising the total in those facilities to 136, including 23 deaths.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, there were no new cases or deaths, but two new recoveries reported Friday.

That brings the totals in the region, according to Southwestern Public Health, to 62 cases, including 45 recovered and four deaths.

The pattern is similar in Lambton County, where one more recovery was reported Friday, but no additional cases or death.

Lambton County Public Health lists the totals as 193 cases, with 127 recovered and 16 deaths as of Friday.

For a fifth straight day no new cases or deaths were reported in Huron and Perth counties.

As of Friday, there were 49 cases and five deaths in that region, as well as 35 recoveries.

Thursday marked the third day in a row with no new cases in Grey and Bruce counties.

The total number of cases held at 88, including 66 recovered (two new in the previous 24 hours) and no deaths.

Provincially, Ontario reported 477 new cases Friday, as the death toll surpassed 1,500.