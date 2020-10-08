LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new cases for the region on Thursday.

That’s down slightly from Wednesday, when 11 new cases were confirmed. There were also 10 cases on Tuesday. This running number of 10 or more new cases has not been seen in the region since mid-April.

On Wednesday, there were two new cases within schools were reported.

The health unit says that a student had tested positive for COVID-19 at Saunders Secondary School and that they did attend class while infectious. Meanwhile a staff member at the public French board elementary school La Pommeraie tested positive on Monday.

Thursday’s new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Middlesex-London to 932. There are 811 recovered cases and 57 deaths, leaving 64 active cases.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit asks people to limit their Thanksgiving gatherings to those in their households to protect loved ones.

The health unit is also asking people to avoid non-essential travel to COVID-19 hotspots which include Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, and Quebec City.

There are no new outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities however, there are five outbreaks that remain active including Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

Here is where the cases stand in other local regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin and Oxford: One new case, four active, 273 total, 266 recovered, five deaths

Grey-Bruce: Seven active cases, 150 total, 135 recovered, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton: No new cases, no active, 347 total, 322 recovered, 25 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk: One new case, five active, 495 total, 453 recovered, 32 deaths

Huron-Perth: Five active cases, 136 total, 126 recovered, five deaths

In Ontario, there are 583 new cases and one new death as of Wednesday.In Canada, there are 173,123 total cases, 145,666 cases recovered, and 9,541 deaths as of Wednesday evening.

With files by Kathy Rumleski, CTV London