MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario is hitting the emergency brakes and moving Middlesex-London back into the red-control zone starting tomorrow.

The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and comes after the region has seen cases climb in recent days.

According to the province, between March 22 and 28 the region's case rate increased by 86.9 per cent to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In a statement, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said, "Based on the current situation in the Middlesex-London area, it was decided that stronger public health measures were urgently needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region."

Details on what restrictions will be in place under the red zone are available here.

Here are some of the biggest changes in the move from orange-restrict to red-control:

Indoor private gatherings go from a maximum of 10 to just five people

Restaurant capacity goes from 100 people to 50 people (or 50 per cent of dining area, whichever is lower)

Sports and recreation facilities go from 50 people indoors to 10, no games in team sports

Meeting and event spaces capacity goes from 50 indoors and 100 outdoors to 10 indoors and 25 outdoors

Retail stores have capacity limits in red – 75 per cent for supermarkets and similar and 50 per cent for all other retail

Bingo halls and gaming establishment maximum capacity goes from 50 people to 10 indoors or 25 outdoors

Movie theatres and performing arts facilities are closed in red

Even with allowable limits, all residents are strongly urged to stay home and limit trips outside their household to essential purposes and not to gather with anyone outside their household.