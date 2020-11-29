LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the sixth day in a row of double-digit daily case counts in the region.

The new cases mark the 21st day of double-digit counts this month, and brings the total in the region to 1,583, with 1,368 resolved and now 66 deaths.

On Friday, LHSC announced two more units at University Hospital were now involved in the outbreaks and a rise in cases there, while the health unit declared the outbreak in the orthopedic unit over, leaving six active outbreaks.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said Thursday that he’s hoping the hospital will be able to move on, because curbing the outbreak “will substantially change our numbers here locally” as they’ve been a significant contributor.

There are three additional outbreaks in the community, in a unit at the Parkwood Institute and in two residences at Western University.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

• Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 65 active, 549 total, 478 resolved, six deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 44 active, 654 total, 573 resolved, 32 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 15 active, 404 total, 364 resolved, 25 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – two new, 321 total, 276 resolved, no deaths

• Huron-Perth – Currently 44 active, 318 total, 248 resolved, 17 deaths

On Friday, the province announced several local regions were being moved to new levels under the COVID-19 framework.

Lambton Public Health, the last local region in green-prevent is moving to yellow-protect, while Haldimand-Norfolk is moving from yellow to orange-restrict and Windsor-Essex is moving from orange to red-control.

The measures take effect Monday. A full list of each region's level and the public health measures for each level is available here.

Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The 1,708 new infections are down from Saturday’s total when 1,822 cases were added.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 114,746, including deaths and recoveries.