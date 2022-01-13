Middlesex-London marks millionth COVID-19 vaccination, clinics for educators launched

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the one millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered on Wednesday.

The milestone comes one year and 20 days after the vaccination kicked off at the Western Fair District Agriplex on Dec. 23, 2020.

An average of 2,597 doses are being administered daily at mass vaccination clinics, hospitals, primary care practices, pharmacies, long-term care and retirement homes, mobile and pop-up clinics, congregate living settings, workplaces and First Nations communities.

The vaccination effort is the result of a partnership that has included the MLHU, City of London, County of Middlesex, London Health Sciences Centre, Middlesex-London Paramedic Services, Thames Valley Family Health Team, primary care and pharmacies.

“This is an astounding achievement, not only because of the sheer number of vaccine doses that have been given, but more importantly the enthusiasm we’ve seen from community members who have rolled up their sleeves over the last year,” said Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers in a statement.

“Being vaccinated remains the best way to prevent serious illness resulting from exposure to COVID-19 and we hope to see even more people get protected.”

Anyone who needs to book an appointment for a vaccine dose can click here and more details about eligibility are available here.

Clinics coming for educators, students

Even as the region has surpassed the milestone, there is a push on to to get children and educator vaccinated as students return to the classroom.

On Friday, pharmacies at the Real Canadian Superstore locations at 825 Oxford St. E. and 1205 Oxford St. W. are hosting vaccine clinics for teachers and school workers.

They will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for educators in need of a first, second or third dose.

More details can be found here.

Accelerated booking options for educators are also available through the health unit's booking website.