LONDON -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 94 new cases of COVID-19, a notable decrease from Wednesday’s triple digit spike.

MLHU is also reporting two new deaths today, a man in his 80’s associated with a long-term care home, and a man in his 70’s.

Today’s numbers bring the cumulative total to 4,804, with 3,277 of those resolved. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 136 people have lost their life to COVID-19 in the Middlesex-London region.

Health Officials with the MLHU will provide an update on COVID-19 within the community, CTV News will stream this live beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,326 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 71,200 tests completed.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, the province says 159,021 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Here are the numbers for the rest of the region:

Elgin-Oxford – 55 new, 369 active, 1,920 total, 1,512 resolved, 39 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 163 active, 1,151 total, 947 resolved, 36 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 64 active, 623 total, 559 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton –229 active, 1,476 total, 1,219 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth –100 active, 950 total, 825 resolved, 25 deaths. (daily update to follow at 1:30 p.m.)

