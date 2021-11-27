Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

Windsor, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Saturday.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,837 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,440 cases resolved leaving 145 active. The seven-day moving average rose from 15.3 from 16.7 on Friday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 54.4 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 61.1 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.

The MLHU will be holding a live session on Dec. 3 for people to ask questions about getting children vaccinated.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported seven new cases on Saturday, with two in Kincardine, two in Saugeen Shores, one in Chatsworth, one in Grey Highlands and one in Meaford.

There have been 2,535 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce and 15 related deaths, with, 2,464 now resolved, leaving 34 active.

There is currently one active local COVID-19 case hospitalized in Grey Bruce.