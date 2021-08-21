Middlesex-London Health Unit issues one day heat alert for Saturday

London, Ont. -

With temperatures soaring into the 30's, the Middlesex London Health Unit has issued a one day heat alert.

While the forecast is calling for a high of 31 degrees on Saturday, it will feel much hotter with the humidex.

The heat can prove to be dangerous, especially to those more vulnerable to heat related heat illnesses.

The health unit reminds people to stay hydrated, take breaks from the heat, wear sunblock with 30+ SPF and wear a hat and light clothing.

Limit your outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day and check in regularly with older adults.

Do not leave pets or children in vehicles, even if they're in the shade.

Sunday is expected to cool off slightly, but several days of high temperatures and high humidity levels are likely throughout the upcoming week.