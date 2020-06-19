LONDON, ONT. -- Summer is just beginning, but heat alerts are already here, with stretches of sweltering weather already behind us before we even get started.

With temperatures expected to reach 31 C on Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued another heat alert.

Even though the alert has been issued for Saturday only at this point, the rest of the weekend will continue to be hot.

"Summer is bringing the heat this weekend, so it's a good idea to plan ahead if you will be spending time outdoors over the next few days," said Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU.

Walker reminds the public to cover exposed skin, cover your head, drink plenty of water and maintain social distancing.

According to the health unit website, the following can help avoid heat-related illnesses:

sip water or natural juices even if you don't feel thirsty

do not leave children or pets in cars

avoid alcohol, coffee, and colas

limit time spent outdoors when it's too hot

plan outdoor activities either early in the morning or in the evening

wear a hat and loose fitting light clothing

close blinds and shades in your home, and keep lights out when possible

eat less heavy meals and limit the use of your oven

avoid intense or moderate physical activity

use fans at night, but do not use them as a primary cooling device

try not to drive or idle

do not use oil-based paints or glues, or use pesticides or gas-powered small engines during the hot weather

Enjoy the summer by taking extra precautions when a heat alert has been issued.