Middlesex Hospital Alliance gets $800K from province to operate first-ever MRI machine

Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is joined by hospital partners outside the Strathroy hospital after announcing $800,000 in funding to operate their first MRI machine on Friday. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London) Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex is joined by hospital partners outside the Strathroy hospital after announcing $800,000 in funding to operate their first MRI machine on Friday. (Jenn Basa/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver