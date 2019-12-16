LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex County announced Monday that the conditional period has ended for the sale of the historic courthouse building on Ridout Street and the neighbouring health unit property on King Street.

The price tag - $30 million.

A news release states that with the agreement, the purchase, and sale to York Developments is final.

Under terms of the deal, the county has a lease agreement to maintain its administration offices at 399 Ridout at no cost until Dec. 2024.

It also states that redevelopment at 50 King (the site of the health unit building) can now proceed.

Heritage aspects of the whole property are protected and carry through to the new owners.

Middlesex Warden Cathy Burghardt-Jesson was quoted in the release as saying, “The sale of the Middlesex properties is an outstanding result for the residents of Middlesex County.

“Not only did we find a visionary and respected local purchaser and construction partner that placed a high value on the properties, we were also able to ensure that the maximum protections are in place for these historic properties prior to the sale."

She continnues that with the sale complete, "We can advance our service model to provide increased proximity for our residents, while at the same time continuing our investment in important Middlesex County infrastructure.”