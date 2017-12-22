

CTV London





Middlesex County OPP will be conducting R.I.D.E. programs throughout the area over the holidays.

Officers will be focusing on drivers who have been consuming alcohol, or are under the influence of drugs.

Police are reminding motorists to plan alternatives and do not drive impaired.

Officers will further be promoting traffic safety through patrolling roadways, and enforcing high-risk behaviours such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and failing to use vehicle restraint systems properly.

Motorists must obey the laws, drive according to conditions, and share the road. Police say drive with care, slow down, and stay focused. With potential increased traffic volumes, vehicle operators should anticipate delays, and are encouraged to plan stops to avoid fatigue.