LONDON, ONT. -- A Middlesex County man is facing a slew of charges following an early morning carjacking in London Tuesday.

Police were tipped off about the incident around 6:50 a.m. by a concerned citizen.

According to attending officers, a man was robbed of his vehicle at knife-point on Horton Street near William Street.

The man was not hurt.

The stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado was located in the area of Commissioners Road East and Meadowlily Road a short time later and a chase ensued.

The vehicle got on the westbound 401 and OPP were notified.

Around 8 a.m., the stolen truck was found in the area of Stalker Line and Dunborough Road.

The suspect was tracked down about an hour later and taken into custody.

A 22-year-old man from Middlesex County is charged with the following:

• Impaired operation of a conveyance;

• Armed robbery;

• Fail to comply with release order;

• Theft of a motor vehicle;

• Dangerous operation;

• Fail to stop for police/pursuit;

• Fail to stop at scene of accident;

• Impaired exceed blood alcohol concentration; and

• Resist arrest

The investigation continues.