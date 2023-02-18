Middlesex County home destroyed by fire
A fire in Southwest Middlesex has destroyed a home.
The blaze on River Drive, just east of Wardsville, began shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.
The older wood frame home was in flames as the first crews arrived.
“We had heavy fire coming from the front side extending into the roof and all along inside the rooms”, says Southwest Middlesex Deputy Chief Gary Johnston.
Eventually, two stations from Wardsville and Glencoe, were called to the scene. A tanker from West Lorne also joined the fight.
The estimated 40 responding firefighters quickly determined the homeowner was not inside.
Not wanting to put his crews at additional risk, Johnston says the fire was safely fought from a distance.
Still, the blaze proved challenging to extinguish as high winds fanned the flames.
“Last night we did have some good wind and some icy conditions that complicated the attack,” Johnston said. “But, we did get it done. Crews did a great job.”
The fire was out around 2 a.m.
Early Saturday afternoon, heavy equipment was knocking down the remains of the home, section by section.
Investigators have yet to find a cause, but they have finalized a damage estimate.
“We’re pegging it at a half-a-million dollars in total,” Johnston confirms.
Still, in the end, Johnston says there is a positive amidst the smouldering remains.
“Unfortunately, it’s a total loss,” he said. “But thankfully there is no life lost.”
