Middlesex County council elects new warden

Alison Warwick is sworn in as the warden of Middlesex County, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Source: Thames Centre Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliott / Facebook) Alison Warwick is sworn in as the warden of Middlesex County, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (Source: Thames Centre Deputy Mayor Kelly Elliott / Facebook)

London Top Stories