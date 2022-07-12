Middlesex Centre resident loses 100K to crypto currency scam
A Middlesex Centre resident is out 100 thousand dollars after falling prey to a crypto currency scam.
OPP were contacted Monday by the victim who met a person online claiming they were an investor.
Police say it's important to verify any unsolicited requests for personal information.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Industry committee convening special meeting on Friday to discuss Rogers outage
The House of Commons Industry and Technology committee will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss undertaking a study on the Rogers outage.
CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
What Canada's telcos need to consider when coming up with crisis plan
A former telecom executive says the federal order for Canada's big telecom companies to create a mutual assistance framework to mitigate network outages could backfire as networks become overwhelmed.
'Manifestation of weakness': Zelenskyy condemns Canada for return of Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is personally condemning Canada over its decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Stephen Harper clearly has a preferred candidate in the Conservative race
Now that Patrick Brown is no longer a Conservative Party leadership candidate, it's a pretty safe bet that many if not most of his supporters will simply not vote and Jean Charest's hopes for second-place votes go down the tubes along with his 'path to victory,' former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Tag your bag: Travel experts share their thoughts on luggage trackers
With flight cancellations and delays leaving most Canadians worried about air travel, experts say using AirTags to track one's luggage could offer piece of mind for some when flying this summer.
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
Ontario's top doctor to announce expansion of COVID-19 booster shots Wednesday
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding the expansion of eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Health Canada recalls 9 hand sanitizers for not meeting agency's requirements
Health Canada has recalled nine hand sanitizers, three manufactured from Up on Me Imports Inc. and six from the Rocky Mountain Soap Company, citing quality concerns.
Kitchener
Up to 20 teens involved in Kitchener fight
Waterloo regional police are looking for up to 20 teens who were reportedly involved in a fight with weapons in Kitchener.
Windsor
Deadly rabbit virus detected in Windsor-Essex
A highly transmissible and very deadly rabbit virus has been found in a pet rabbit in Windsor-Essex.
Windsor police investigate suspicious person after girl allegedly followed
Windsor police have launched a suspicious person investigation after a youth reported being followed through an Amherstburg neighbourhood.
$11-million investment to help relieve supply chain congestion at Port of Windsor
The Essex Terminal Railway Company and federal government are investing $11.2 million to relieve supply chain congestion at the Port of Windsor.
Barrie
BREAKING | Ex-boyfriend charged in connection with Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
The former boyfriend of Elnaz Hajtamiri faces charges in connection with her alleged abduction six months ago in Wasaga Beach, Ont.
Three people and dog rescued from Nottawasaga River
Provincial police officers rescued a stranded paddleboarder, her dog and two others from the Nottawasaga River after they spent a night in the bush waiting for help.
Suspicious food truck fire under investigation in Barrie
Fire officials are investigating a fire that caused significant damage to a hotdog stand in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury has first case of monkeypox, health unit confirms
The City of Greater Sudbury has its first case of monkeypox after a local resident, who likely acquired the infection in the Toronto area, tested positive, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Tuesday.
Ottawa
Police release video of east Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police have released a video of a man being shot in the east end last month in hopes of identifying the shooter.
Province confirms 11 cases of Monkeypox in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is confirming 11 cases of monkeypox in Ottawa.
Toronto
OPP finds stolen Jeep in shipping container after second attempted driveway theft
A Jeep discovered by Ontario police in a shipping container has been traced back to its owner after the vehicle was stolen over the weekend from a driveway.
Woman set on fire on Toronto transit bus remembered as 'kind, joyful and friendly'
A 28-year-old woman who died earlier this month after being doused with a flammable substance and set on fire on a Toronto bus outside Kipling subway station is being remembered as “kind, joyful and friendly.”
Montreal
Quebec minister Nadine Girault leaves office, not running in fall election for health reasons
Minister of International Relations and Francophonie Nadine Girault announced that she is temporarily stepping down for health reasons and that she will not seek a second term next fall for the same reasons.
Ottawa fast-tracking travel visas for Montreal AIDS conference amid sharp criticism
The federal government says it is now prioritizing temporary travel visas for people seeking to attend the International AIDS Conference in Montreal at the end of July.
One year later, the Canadiens believe Logan Mailloux deserves a second chance
Logan Mailloux believes he has changed tremendously and is grateful to be participating in his first official activities with the Montreal Canadiens.
Atlantic
Former neighbour stands by story RCMP did 'nothing' on N.S. killer's spousal abuse
A former neighbour of the man who carried out the 2020 Nova Scotia mass killing stood by her story on Tuesday that RCMP did "nothing" when she reported a violent domestic assault years before the rampage.
Killer's violent past explored by inquiry investigating Nova Scotia mass shooting
The Nova Scotia denture maker who killed 22 people in April 2020 was long known to be a violent man, especially among disadvantaged people who owed him money, newly released documents show.
Nova Scotia's doctor waitlist hits all-time high at 100,000 people
The number of Nova Scotians without a family doctor has hit an all-time high, with over 100,000 people on the waitlist this month.
Winnipeg
Families call for licence review of Oakview Place, whistleblower protection in wake of abuse allegations
Two families whose loved ones are alleged victims of abuse at Extendicare Oakview Place in Winnipeg want the long-term care home’s licence reviewed and for more protections to be put in place for whistleblowers.
Bystanders injured while trying to stop robbery: Winnipeg police
Two people in their 50s were hospitalized with significant injuries after they tried to stop a robbery on Balmoral Street Monday night.
Police chief to address 'not new' comments about serious crime in Winnipeg
Winnipeg's police chief will be addressing comments he made last week that crime levels in the city are not new.
Calgary
Body of missing boater recovered near Canmore, 1 still unaccounted for
Four people were in the boat when it capsized. One of them was able to get to shore safely, one drowned and two others were reported missing.
Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C
The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.
Alberta steers away from P3 funding for Deerfoot improvements
The north-south roadway is maintained by Alberta Transportation, and the province is investing $210 million to upgrade priority areas identified in a 2020 Deerfoot Trail Corridor Study.
Edmonton
By the numbers: Hot summer day in Edmonton
Edmonton is above 25 C for just the fourth time this summer and we’ll probably get above 30 C late this afternoon.
Dog attack at downtown bus stop sends woman to hospital: EPS
A woman was taken to hospital last week after she was bitten by a dog while waiting at a bus stop.
Some Albertans will soon need a referral from doctor for PCR testing, province says
The Alberta government says it is changing how it tests people for COVID-19. Starting next week, Albertans who need a PCR test to inform their medical treatment must have a referral from a health-care professional.
Vancouver
Woman sexually assaulted, confined in her East Vancouver home: police
A woman was confined and sexually assaulted in her East Vancouver home on Saturday, according to police.
'Her voice will not be silenced by the bullets': Killer granted escorted temporary prison absences, denied day parole
A man convicted in the execution-style murder of his stepmother in Langley, B.C., has been denied day parole, but granted escorted temporary absences to attend a support program.
B.C. dentist suspended for sexual misconduct
A B.C. dentist who admitted to having "an inappropriate and unprofessional personal and sexual relationship" with a patient has been suspended for eight months.