Michaels on the Thames closing its doors

A quintessential London restaurant is closing its doors after a final New Year ’s Eve celebration.

Founded in 1983, Michaels on the Thames as it’s known now will close its doors “for a few weeks for a refresh and renovations,” and will reopen in the new year under new owners and a new name.

“I am excited for this change as my time of devoting 24/7 of my life must change for personal reasons,” said current owner Joelle Lees. “I believe Tammy and Jay will do a terrific job with their new restaurant and I can’t wait to see it.”

Londoners Tammy and Jay Smith say they look forward to serving all of Michael’s on the Thames customers as well as new patrons.

“We hope to bring in [new patrons] with our updating, re-branding, some new entrées and desserts and subtle menu changes,” said Tammy.

The new restaurant will reopen as ‘One on York,’ with a new logo, and updated feel, according to Tammy.