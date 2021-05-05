LONDON, ONT. -- The start of meteorological summer delivers with some gorgeous weather including high temperatures Tuesday climbing into the upper 20s.

Meteorological summer includes June, July and August, and is based on annual temperature cycles.

The months of June, July and August are typically the three hottest months of the year.

A ridge of high pressure over the area will keep us under sunshine and warming temperatures through Wednesday.

The chance for showers will move in Wednesday night, and you can expect rain Thursday as a low pressure system moves in.

The weather clears behind the low, and a mix of sun and cloud is expected Friday and right through the weekend.

The first weekend of June will deliver heat and a return to the humidity.

Astronomical summer will arrive June 20, 11:32 p.m.