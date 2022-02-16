Messy weather rolling through the region, warnings in effect
A winter storm continues its trek across Ontario Thursday.
The system moved in Wednesday night with periods of rain, and mild temperatures.
Widespread weather warnings continue across Ontario with a cold front moving through Thursday afternoon — temperatures will drop tonight.
Freezing rain and ice pellets will change to snow Thursday evening.
SNOW THURSDAY NIGHT
The wintery mix will transition to snow Thursday night, falling temperatures will lead to icy roads, and heavy snow at times will make travel difficult.
We can expect about 15-25 cm of snow with winds out of the north tonight, gusting up to 50 km/h.
Expect blowing snow and low visibility through the late evening.
Snow will continue until 3 a.m. but will wind down by Friday morning.
Cold air will follow this system and with the wind chill, it will feel close to -17 Friday morning.
ANOTHER CLIPPER FRIDAY NIGHT
Another round of snow will move in Friday night as a clipper drops in from the northwest.
Snowfall is expected in midwestern Ontario late Friday evening and in London closer to midnight.
A blast of artic air will follow and we can also expect a cold blustery Saturday with blowing snow Saturday morning.
Another 2-4 cm of snow will fall as the clipper moves quickly through the area.
