Messy weather ahead: Winter storm warning in effect for region

A winter storm warning is in effect for southern Ontario Thursday into Friday.

Mild conditions will continue Thursday ahead of a cold front that will sag south from the upper Great Lakes.

A total of 25 mm rain is expected to fall before it turns to freezing rain and then snow.

There is the risk for localized flooding — mild temperatures combined with periods of rain over the frozen ground will lead to some heavy run-off.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for Windsor-Essex, London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Elgin County.

Rainfall warnings have been issued in Norfolk, Haldimand, and the Niagara Region while a special weather statement continues in midwestern Ontario.

Heavy rainfall combined with melting snow is expected and the frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Areas under the warning can expect freezing rain, at times mixed with ice pellets, Thursday morning and afternoon. Ice accumulation of 2 to 5 mm is possible.

Snow, at times heavy, Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected.

You can also expect reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow Thursday night and early Friday.

Colder air will follow and the temperature will drop well below freezing in the afternoon. Expect Icy and slippery surfaces to develop as temperatures drop well below freezing Thursday night.

Sunshine returns Friday, and another round of snow and blowing snow on Saturday.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources for the latest details.