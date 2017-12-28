

Two men are facing charges following a violent robbery in Owen Sound.

Police say the men entered a residence on Boxing Day with a machete, threatened the person in the home with death and forcibly stole personal possessions. They say the pair also damaged a wall and couch.

Police say the victim and the accused men were known to each other and the incident was the continuation of a prior disagreement over missing property.

A 23-year-old man from Owen Sound and a 33-year-old man of no fixed address, face a series of criminal charges including robbery while armed with an offensive weapon, being unlawfully in a dwelling house, uttering threats and mischief. The 33-year-old is also charged with breach of recognizance of bail stemming from unrelated charges.