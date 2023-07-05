Memorial takes shape at site where child was killed in St. Thomas
A small memorial continued to grow throughout Wednesday morning at the location where a child was struck and killed and several other people were injured Tuesday evening.
People brought flowers and small plush toys to the scene. Others stopped and bowed their heads for a short time.
Susan Grace works at a dry cleaners that's just half a block away from the crash site. Learning that the charges laid were related to drinking and driving, she said makes the situation even more heartbreaking, "..Even more difficult to comprehend. Why? It's senseless. Just senseless," she said.
Annmarie Brown She lives a short distance from the intersection where the crash happened and saw people rushing to their aid before emergency responders arrived.
She visited the site to lay flowers and told CTV News, "I want the family to know that the community is here for them, whatever they need. It was a horrific incident, a parent's worst nightmare, I just feel for them. My heart is breaking for them," she said.
Online posts are thanking the staff of St. Thomas Tire and Service for racing to help the victims.
They were reticent to speak, one staff member declined to identify himself saying only that they were grateful for the kind words.
He told CTV News, "We're dads too. It's not easy to see something like that. We just had to help."
According to police, five people were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
At the time of the crash, police said a child was pronounced dead at the scene, one adult was taken to hospital in London, with serious injuries, and three others were taken to a hospital in St. Thomas for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is in its early stages, and no further details are available at this time.
