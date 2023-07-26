Memorial service planned for police dog killed in line of duty

A memorial service has been planned for a Woodstock, Ont. police dog that was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Taz died after ingesting drugs while assisting Stratford police with an investigation on July 3.

The memorial service will be held on August 1 at the Reeves Community Complex on Finkle Street in Woodstock at 11 a.m.

Police said the service will be private, but the public is invited to a procession taking place on the street beforehand.