Memorial held for Wyatt Chambers, Friday.

A memorial was held for Wyatt Chambers at the Tillsonburg Legion on Durham Street Friday, continuing until 8pm.

The 26-year-old died on Tuesday, March 8 after being ejected from a vehicle and then struck by the same vehicle.

The incident happened on Lisgar Avenue where the street bends around the north end of Lisgar Lake.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Langton is facing charges of dangerous operation causing death and impaired operation causing death.