Members, community surprised by Movati closures
As staff at the two London, Ont. Movati Athletic Club locations prepared to lock the doors for the final time, the closure of the two sites, announced on Tuesday, left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
“This leaves kind of a sour taste in my mouth,” says one member who arrived Wednesday to the Wonderland Road South location. “I’ve been here 20 years and you get like a day-and-a-half notice.”
The fitness chain announced both its Wonderland Road South and Wonderland Road North locations would be closed permanently as of 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The closures affect more than 100 staff members and several thousand gym members, according to the company.
Among the casualties is the Rowbust Dragon boat team, made up of breast cancer survivors. Team member Shantal Feltham tells CTV News London Movati has been a major supporter, allowing them to support cancer charities. She says Movati allowed team members to workout free of charge.
“In the winter, that’s what lets us get that edge over everyone else, when we’re working out together as a team,” she explains. “So now we have to find someplace else that’s going to let us be the best version of us so we can go out and show other breast cancer survivors that there is life after a diagnosis.”
Movati has 18 locations across Canada, but only the London locations are closing.
The company declined CTV News London’s request for an interview, but in a news release cited pandemic shut-downs as a contributing factor, adding “the economics of the London real estate market were no longer sustainable.”
It’s a statement that London commercial realtor George Georgopoulos takes exception to.
“Well, it’s a self-serving comment I would think because it’s just not true,” says Georgopoulos. “London is still very affordable and becoming more affordable. Even at its peak it was one of the lower prices in Canada.”
The property owner of the two London Movati locations, Southside Group, did not respond to CTV News London’s request for comment.
In the meantime, Movati says members who had pre-paid memberships will be reimbursed any outstanding balances.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Disbelief, blame and conspiracy': What it was like to cover Diana's death
'Paris was swirling and boiling in a convulsion of disbelief, blame and conspiracy,' CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman writes, remembering the scene that greeted him when he arrived in France to cover the tragedy.
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
Old Farmer's Almanac forecasts bouts of 'extra-deep cold' in Canada this winter
Get ready for some extremely cold days this winter, according to the 2023 Canadian edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac.
Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.
Elizabeth May joins Green leadership race, says party has been in disarray
Elizabeth May says she has an obligation to be of service as she launches her bid to reclaim the leadership of the federal Green Party.
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rules
An infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
Kitchener
-
Ontario junior B hockey player dies during tournament
Flags at the community complex in Ayr, Ont. are being lowered to half mast Wednesday after the death of a junior B hockey player during a game.
-
Universities keeping close eye on monkeypox as students return
As monkeypox cases continue to rise in Canada, local post-secondary institutions are raising awareness in the hopes to keep students healthy.
-
'It flies under the radar': Overdose Awareness Day marked in Guelph, Waterloo region
To mark International Overdose Awareness Day, several events were held in Waterloo region and Guelph with those on the front line of the drug poisoning epidemic warning others the ongoing stigma can have a detrimental impact.
Windsor
-
Multiple shots fired at Tecumseh home: OPP
Essex County OPP say multiple rounds of shots were fired at a home in Tecusmeh.
-
Three suspects arrested in alleged Windsor assault posted on social media
Windsor police say they have arrested three suspects after releasing a video of an alleged violent assault posted on social media.
-
Dryer lint blamed for east Windsor house fire
Windsor fire responded to a blaze at a residence in the city's east side.
Barrie
-
Mother of young man killed in Barrie, Ont. crash with 5 others seeks answers
With investigators tight-lipped, the families and friends of the victims struggle for an explanation of what has been their worst nightmare.
-
A look at the young lives lost in a fatal car crash in Barrie, Ont.
Six young adults -- many of them athletes -- were killed in a single-vehicle crash in a construction zone in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend. Tributes are pouring in for those who died. Here's a look at the lives lost.
-
3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.
Ontario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 18-month-old boy in November 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Despite challenges, closing emergency department 'not an option,' Sudbury hospital CEO says
While emergency departments have been forced to close in other parts of the province, Health Sciences North CEO Dominic Giroux says that's not going to happen in Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
North Bay OPP: Two people drown after canoe capsizes
Two people are dead after a canoe capsized on Legrou Lake, North Bay Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado warning in effect for parts of eastern Ontario
A tornado warning has been issued for parts of eastern Ontario including south Ottawa, Richmond and Metcalfe.
-
Ottawa residents mark 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
On the 25th anniversary of her death, Dr. Jim Robblee doesn't have to look far to remember the special encounter he had with Diana, Princess of Wales, decades ago.
-
Fare-free transit issue reignites at Ottawa mayoral debate
One of the big policy issues of the 2022 municipal election campaign has become the first major flashpoint between the perceived frontrunners for mayor.
Toronto
-
Ontario scraps mandatory five-day isolation rules for people with COVID-19
Ontario has scrapped its mandatory five-day isolation rule for individuals who test positive for COVID-19 as part of an 'all respiratory virus approach' to an expected rise in fall general illnesses.
-
10-year-old Toronto boy overwhelmed with support after scone stand is stolen
A 10-year-old boy has received an outpouring of support after his scone stand was stolen.
-
Toronto university student who died in skydiving accident remembered as 'one of the bravest' people
A university student and TikTok influencer who died after opening her parachute too late while skydiving is being remembered by friends as 'one of the bravest girls.'
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault says language law 'balanced' amid criticism from businesses
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault is defending his government's language-law reform as 'balanced' amid renewed criticism from business leaders that it will do enormous damage to the economy.
-
10 officers quit Montreal police while the city aims to expand its police force
Montreal police (SPVM) lost ten officers last week, seven of whom quit for reasons other than retirement.
-
4 dead after Strep A outbreak in Montreal seniors' residence
Four people are dead after an outbreak of Group A streptococcal disease (GAS) at a private seniors' residence (RPA) in Montreal's west end. According to Montreal public health officials, there are six confirmed cases of infection at Les Residences Floralies in Lachine.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry told cultural shift needed to address gender-based violence
A broad cultural shift is needed to seriously address gender-based and domestic violence in Canada, a panel of experts on Wednesday told the inquiry into the 2020 mass shootings in Nova Scotia.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating East Preston homicide after body found inside vehicle
The RCMP is investigating a homicide in East Preston, N.S., after a body was found inside a vehicle.
-
Nova Scotians on doctor waitlist can now access virtual health-care service
Nova Scotians who are currently on the province's doctor waitlist can now access free, online medical appointments through Virtual Care Nova Scotia (VirtualCareNS).
Winnipeg
-
Cheques coming for Manitoba families and seniors to help deal with inflation: premier
Manitobans will be receiving financial help from the province to deal with inflation and rising costs.
-
Manitoba says no statutory Orange Shirt holiday this year as talks continue
The Manitoba government is still planning to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation an official statutory holiday but says it's too late for the change to take effect this year.
-
'The muscle car of my dreams': California man reunited with his old '69 Pontiac GTO in Winnipeg
Four decades after having to sell his dream muscle car and move to California, a man has been reunited with the classic in a chance encounter in Winnipeg that has created a budding friendship.
Calgary
-
Street closed after glass falls from Courtyard Marriott
Part of a street in downtown Calgary is closed after glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon.
-
Child lunch program in need of volunteers this school year
As the school year nears, Brownbagging for Calgary's Kids (BB4CK) is looking for as many helping hands as it can get.
-
Guns, drugs, money seized in Calgary following lengthy investigation
Two Calgary men face multiple charges after police seized weapons, drugs, and cash from two residences following a four-month long investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation.
Edmonton
-
Police release video connected to Sherwood Park arson
Police have released surveillance video in hopes of finding the people responsible for deliberately setting a fire in a Sherwood Park development last month.
-
Video sought in disappearance of south Edmonton man 3 weeks ago
Police in Edmonton are asking Twin Brooks residents for video connected to the disappearance of a 64-year-old man nearly three weeks ago. Hongsang Rho, who is also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue around 7 a.m. on Aug. 11, and may have been seen walking on a trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m.
-
Edmonton police offering $50K to innovator who can slow down catalytic converter thieves
Edmonton police are offering a $50,000 reward to the entrepreneur or entrepreneurs who come up with a viable method of preventing catalytic converter thefts.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company wins defamation case against customer who posted bad Google, Yelp reviews
A "disgruntled customer" who posted reviews on Google and Yelp accusing a B.C. business of fraud has been ordered to pay $90,000 worth of damages for defamation by the province's Supreme Court.
-
Surrey shooting suspect wanted Canada-wide for 2nd time this year
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is wanted Canada-wide for the second time this year, Surrey Mounties say.
-
Parts of B.C. financial statements 'not accurate,' auditor general says
The B.C. government's summary financial statements for the 2021-22 fiscal year contain inaccuracies that "might mislead" the public if not corrected, according to a rare interjection from the province's auditor general.